GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is proud to announce that PNG Builders will serve as the Gala Chair for the upcoming Heritage Gala on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

PNG Builders has been the General Contractor for the museum’s landmark cultural and educational center since the start of construction in 2021, following approval by the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors after an extensive selection process.

“Supporting the Armenian American Museum as Chair of the Heritage Gala allows us to celebrate the richness of Armenian culture and history while contributing to a legacy landmark that will inspire generations,” stated PNG Builders President Steve Mathison. “We look forward to an unforgettable evening in honor of this vibrant community.”

Founded in 1959, PNG Builders is a leading General Contractor with more than six decades of construction expertise and experience. The firm has built many iconic projects in a wide range of sectors including education, entertainment, retail, technology, dining, healthcare, aerospace, and more. Notable clients include Universal Studios, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, ArtCenter College of Design, Cedar-Sinai, OneLegacy, Boeing, and Union Rescue Mission. PNG Builders is a 100% employee-owned company with over 250 employees across five offices in Southern California.

“PNG Builders’ commitment to this historic project and its mission exemplifies the theme of this year’s Heritage Gala and will help us continue building a museum where history, culture, and community come alive,” stated Executive Berdj Karapetian.

The Heritage Gala is the museum’s signature annual event, uniting community members, leaders, and supporters for an inspiring evening celebrating heritage, culture, and progress. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner program and live on-stage performances, all in support of the museum’s mission to promote understanding and connection through education, exhibitions, and cultural programming.

Heritage Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by October 27, 2025.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Permanent and Temporary Exhibitions, an Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.