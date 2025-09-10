YEREVAN — “Peace has been established, but we are still at the very beginning of the road. Peace is a long process—it requires care and attention, and it demands caution in every word spoken and in every document circulated,” said Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a National Assembly–Government Q&A session, addressing the Washington agreements and the various speculations surrounding them.

He emphasized that one cannot ignore the long history of hostility and bloodshed between the two nations. “Even if we sign a peace treaty in the near future, we cannot yet say that peace has been fully secured. Put simply, for now, the sides are not firing at each other, the risk of escalation is close to zero, and the risk of open conflict is near zero as well. However, challenges remain—including the issue of prisoners of war,” Mirzoyan noted.

Speaking in the same session, Mirzoyan also highlighted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are currently working on the process of unblocking regional communications. He noted that upcoming discussions will intensify with American partners to assess the technical conditions of Armenia’s railway system and other infrastructure.

“We have stated that nothing has been agreed upon beyond what is written and published. Therefore, many technical issues remain to be negotiated. It is in our interest to implement the process as quickly as possible and to reach unblocking without delay. People often talk about Azerbaijan’s passage through Armenia to Nakhichevan, but in exactly the same way, under the same conditions, Armenia itself will also be unblocked,” Mirzoyan said.

The foreign minister reiterated that unblocking will take place in accordance with the principles already signed with Azerbaijan—respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity. “We are working with the American side, again with the Azerbaijani side, on the unblocking process… and there may be updates regarding border delimitation as well,” he added.