TIANJIN, CHINA — India has once again blocked Azerbaijan’s application to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to Azerbaijani media, citing diplomatic sources, while China supports Azerbaijan’s membership in the SCO, India has repeatedly opposed granting Baku full membership.

Sources indicate that this step is linked to Azerbaijan’s close ties with Pakistan. As is well known, India does not regard states that maintain “brotherly” relations with Pakistan as friendly.

It should be noted that China supports both Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s membership in the SCO as permanent members.

“These countries currently hold the status of dialogue partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” President Xi Jinping stated.