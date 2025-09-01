Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

TIANJIN, CHINA — India has once again blocked Azerbaijan’s application to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to Azerbaijani media, citing diplomatic sources, while China supports Azerbaijan’s membership in the SCO, India has repeatedly opposed granting Baku full membership.

Sources indicate that this step is linked to Azerbaijan’s close ties with Pakistan. As is well known, India does not regard states that maintain “brotherly” relations with Pakistan as friendly.

It should be noted that China supports both Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s membership in the SCO as permanent members.

“These countries currently hold the status of dialogue partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” President Xi Jinping stated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

LEED Certification and Earth Designation Awarded to AMAA’s Avedisian School in Yerevan

PARAMUS, NJ – The Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School and Community Center,…

Threatening Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is a Crime Against Humanity

On July 12th, the fragile ceasefire along the Armenian and Azerbaijan border…

Armenian Ambassador to Italy Hands Over Exclusive Archival Documents Related to Hamidian Massacres to Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN (ARMENPRESS) — Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia…

Armenia Confirms Six Soldiers Killed During November 16 Clashes

YEREVAN — The Armenian Defense ministry has confirmed the death of six…