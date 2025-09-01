GLENDALE — Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief invites you to join us on September 24th at 8 PM at AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center 2495 E Mountain St, Pasadena, CA for the premiere of “A Suitcase to Home,” a remarkable documentary that not only won the prestigious Deauville Green Award, but also encapsulates the heart-wrenching struggles and unwavering spirit of the Armenian people. This film documents the profound challenges faced during the recent 44-day Artsakh War, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the forced displacement of more than 120,000 Armenians from their homes in September 2023.

Through the lens of this documentary, we witness the extraordinary resilience of the Armenian people who strive to uphold their cultural identity amidst adversity. The film is a testament to their strength and an inspiring reminder of their enduring connection to their homeland. For two decades the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) has provided humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Our work in child protection extends beyond institutionalized children, however, protecting the most vulnerable members of Armenian society regardless of global circumstance. SOAR recognizes that sharing “A Suitcase to Home” not only raises awareness about the ongoing struggles faced by Armenians, but also fosters a sense of unity and support within the diaspora.

Through the Families of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund and the Artsakh Family Integration Fund , we bring assistance and hope to these vulnerable populations that have been most affected by the recent events.