YEREVAN — On Saturday, during its 7th congress held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, the Civil Contract party elected a new governing board.

The new board consists of 20 members, compared to the previous 15.

According to preliminary electronic vote counts, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the party’s leader, was elected to the board with 826 votes out of approximately 880 delegates and further elected as board chairman with 758 votes.

From the outgoing 15-member board, several figures were not re-elected, including Yerevan Deputy Mayor Armen Pambukhchyan, MP Vagharshak Hakobyan, and Sasun Mikaelyan, chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union. MP Arpi Davoyan was not nominated this time.

The new board also includes more women members. Newly elected members include Alkhas Ghazaryan, Hasmik Hakobyan, Arusyak Manavazyan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, and Arusyak Julhakyan.

Following the preliminary electronic count, a manual tally of ballots will also be conducted. The results will be considered final if no appeals are submitted within 24 hours.