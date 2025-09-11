YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with ambassadors accredited to NATO who were visiting Armenia.

During the meeting, discussions focused on Armenia–NATO partnership issues. Both sides emphasized the importance of developing and maintaining ongoing cooperation.

Prime Minister Pashinyan outlined Armenia’s policies aimed at strengthening peace and stability. In this context, he referred to the Washington Declaration signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8, as well as the initialing of the agreement on peace and the establishment of relations.

The Prime Minister stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with international partners, including NATO, noting that such collaboration contributes to advancing the security and stability agenda in the region.

The ambassadors welcomed the signing of the Washington Declaration and the initialing of the peace agreement, describing them as decisive steps toward ensuring long-term stability in the region. They also highly valued their partnership with Armenia.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional security, Armenia’s reform agenda, and ways to expand cooperation with international partners.