YEREVAN — On September 10, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Gevorg Papoyan met with Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, Deputy Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The meeting was also attended by Mehdi Sobhani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia; Deputy Ministers Narek Hovakimyan and Edgar Zakaryan; as well as Hayk Nazaryan, Armenia’s Trade Attaché to Iran.

“Welcoming the guest, I emphasized the importance of further developing the close economic partnership established between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I noted that Armenia is interested in high-quality and competitively priced Iranian liquefied gas, which could serve as the basis for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, while also contributing to the strengthening of the country’s energy security.

The discussion also touched upon opportunities for future cooperation, including the expansion of trade in oil and petroleum products, the development of infrastructure for the supply of liquefied and natural gas, joint investments in the energy sector, and the effective use of regional transport and logistics hubs such as the ‘North-South’ corridor and the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative.”