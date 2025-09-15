YEREVAN —

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund (HAAF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Armenia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure and supporting agricultural rehabilitation in the Syunik region of Armenia.

The MoU was signed by Leila Meliouh, WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia, and Zaruhi Aznauryan, Acting Executive Director of HAAF. The collaboration establishes a framework for joint efforts to modernize irrigation systems and rehabilitate degraded lands in Syunik, with the goal of enhancing agricultural productivity, climate resilience, and food security for vulnerable communities.

The initiative builds on a technical assessment conducted by the French Armenian Foundation in 2022, which highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Spandaryan Canal. With an estimated 70% water loss, the canal’s current state poses a serious threat to water security, economic stability, and the resilience of local communities.

The reconstruction and renovation of the canal will expand irrigated lands to 2,800 hectares within the Sisian enlarged community, enabling smallholder farmers to cultivate high-value crops and significantly increase their income potential. The intervention is expected to benefit approximately 28,000 people.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of WFP and HAAF to sustainable development and community resilience in Armenia. The project is financed by the Fonds Arménien de France.