PADUA — The next stop of the cultural program “Armenian Sacred Music in European Cathedrals”, initiated by the All-Armenian NGO Miasin and dedicated to the 156th anniversary of Komitas Vardapet’s birth, was the Church of San Francesco in Padua, Italy.

The concert, held within the framework of the 325th anniversary of the Mekhitarist Congregation, brought together members of the Mekhitarist order, local clergy, community representatives, and a large Italian audience.

The evening featured performances by Argentina-based musician Gagik Gasparyan, accompanied on the organ by pianist Zoya Tukhmanova-Karapetyan. The program included works by Komitas, Nerses Shnorhali, Grigor Narekatsi, and Mkhitar Ayrivanetsi, along with pieces from the European sacred music tradition. The performance received a warm reception from the audience.

In his welcoming remarks, Miasin’s founding president, Gevorg Chitchyan, expressed gratitude to Father Gevorg Sarkisyan, abbot of the Mekhitarist Monastery, for organizing the event, as well as to the Italy-Armenia Friendship Association for its continued support. He emphasized that since 1991, the association has played a vital role in preserving ties within Armenian communities and strengthening Armenian-Italian friendship.

Chitchyan also thanked the Church of San Francesco for hosting the concert and joining this initiative, addressing a special greeting to the international audience.

Don Massimo De Franceschi, the parish priest of San Francesco, welcomed the initiative, noting that it contributes to the promotion of spiritual and cultural values.

Vardan Giacomelli, representing the Italy-Armenia Friendship Association, also expressed his appreciation to Miasin for undertaking initiatives that strengthen cultural dialogue.