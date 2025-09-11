The Armenian Volunteer Network (AMVN.org) recruits, trains, and places volunteers in Armenian organizations, universities, and institutions where they can share and exchange knowledge, either in person or via Zoom. The organization’s goal is to improve the educational opportunities for students in Armenia while promoting ties between the people of Armenia and the rest of the world. Here we highlight one of AMVN’s volunteers who has been both student and teacher within the organization.

Tamar Simon is a professional opera singer and voice instructor based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is pursuing a Doctorate in Music Studies at the University of British Columbia, where she is dedicating herself to advancing her academic and artistic skills. This role allows her to blend her passion for music with a commitment to teaching and sharing the art of singing with others. She has seen both sides ofAMVN as we’ll learn below.

What is your background and what do you learn and teach through AMVN?



Both of my parents are Armenian, which has deeply influenced my personal and cultural identity. My father was born in Isfahan, Iran, and my mother was born in Beirut, Lebanon. Their diverse backgrounds have given me a unique perspective on Armenian culture as it has evolved across different regions. I began as an AMVN student when I was seeking a way to learn Eastern Armenian and then wanted to give back to the organization and decided to teach English to a student in Armenia.



How did you first become involved with AMVN, what was your motivation?

I first became involved with AMVN in the spring of 2025 when I was actively seeking support to learn the Armenian language. My primary motivation at the time was academic, as I planned to focus my dissertation research on the rich symbolism inherent in Armenian music. As I delved into preliminary research during the summer months, I quickly realized that gaining proficiency in the Armenian language was essential—not only to deepen my understanding of the music’s nuanced cultural and historical contexts but also to access primary sources and authentic materials that would otherwise remain inaccessible. Beyond the academic benefits, this journey sparked a profound personal desire within me: to connect with my Armenian heritage on a deeper level. Learning the language became more than a scholarly pursuit; it became a way to reclaim a vital part of my identity and immerse myself in a culture to which I have always felt intrinsically connected. Through my involvement with AMVN, I have found not only invaluable linguistic resources and support but also a welcoming community that has helped me embrace my roots and feel a genuine sense of belonging.

What were your expectations for learning vs the reality?

After a long and often discouraging search, I was absolutely ecstatic to discover that AVMN existed. Finding accessible, high-quality opportunities to study a language like Armenian can be incredibly difficult. There are so many barriers to entry—whether it’s the high cost of private lessons, the limited availability of experienced teachers, or simply the lack of structured programs tailored to adult learners. For a long time, it felt like the odds were stacked against me in my desire to truly learn the language of my heritage.

So when I came across AVMN, it felt like a breakthrough. Not only did Kristina respond to my inquiry almost immediately, but within less than a week, she had already matched me with a volunteer tutor. I was amazed by the speed, warmth, and professionalism of the entire process. It was clear from the beginning that this was more than just a language program—it was a passionate, community-driven effort to connect people through culture and education.

Both tutors I’ve had the privilege of working with have been nothing short of exceptional. They have been deeply motivated, incredibly patient, and genuinely enthusiastic about sharing their time and expertise. Their encouragement and dedication have made a tremendous impact on my learning journey. They don’t just teach vocabulary or grammar—they bring the Armenian language to life with cultural context, personal stories, and a sincere desire to help others connect to something meaningful.

Thanks to AVMN, what once felt like a distant dream has become an inspiring and joyful reality. I now feel supported, empowered, and connected—not just to the language, but to a larger community that shares in this mission of preservation, learning, and cultural pride.

How have your student sessions evolved over time?

My tutoring sessions began with the foundations of the Armenian language, learning the alphabet as well as learning to read and write. It was both challenging and fascinating to familiarize myself with the unique characters, sounds, and script that make the Armenian alphabet so distinct and beautiful. Starting from the basics gave me a strong foundation, and with the guidance of my tutors, I gradually moved on to reading and writing simple words and phrases. This stage of the journey was incredibly rewarding, as I began to recognize written Armenian in books, signs, and even online, which brought the language to life in a whole new way.

As my confidence grew, the focus of my sessions shifted toward building more complex reading and writing skills. We worked on grammar fundamentals, vocabulary development, and understanding how words and phrases fit together in different contexts. Now, I’m entering a new and exciting phase of my language learning—concentrating on sentence structure and speaking practice. It’s one thing to read or write a sentence, but learning to form and express thoughts aloud in Armenian has opened up a deeper level of engagement with the language.

Each step of this journey has been thoughtfully guided by my tutors, and I feel a real sense of progress and achievement. What once felt intimidating now feels approachable, and I’m truly excited to continue expanding my speaking skills and fluency in Armenian.

What common themes do you see among AMVN members and participants?

One of the most remarkable qualities I observe among students in AVN is their generosity, kindness, and unwavering support for one another. These virtues are not only evident in their interactions with AMVN, but I believe they also reflect a deeper cultural foundation. In particular, Armenian culture embodies a profound sense of genuine kindness and a strong commitment to their community. Their compassion and solidarity are intertwined with their identity and its inspiring individuals to offer heartfelt support to those around them. It is this authentic dedication to uplifting others that makes the Armenian community truly exceptional and deeply admirable.

You also teach English for AMVN, what has that experience been like?

Conversational fluency allows learners to use the language in real-life situations, build confidence, and communicate effectively. In my tutoring sessions, I cater my approach depending on the students’ needs and ensure that the material they are learning will contribute to their social, educational, and professional communications.

Although I have only tutored one student so far, the experience has been incredibly rewarding. It has been a joy to connect with someone from Armenia and, through our English lessons, learn more about life in Armenia. We’ve discovered both similarities and differences in our lifestyles, which has deepened our connection and mutual understanding.

Beyond language skills, I’ve seen my student grow significantly in confidence and become more engaged and outgoing over time. Personally, it has been meaningful to share our cultural background and contribute to their development while also learning from their experiences.

How has your husband reacted to your enthusiasm and involvement with AMVN?

My husband is from the United States and is not of Armenian descent, but he has always been incredibly supportive of my connection to my Armenian heritage. From the beginning of our relationship, Geoff has shown genuine interest and respect for my cultural background. However, since our wedding and his first trip to Armenia, something truly special has happened—his interest has turned into a deep personal commitment.

Experiencing Armenia firsthand left a profound impact on him. He was moved by the warmth, generosity, and hospitality of the Armenian people. The beauty of the landscapes, the richness of the history, and the strength of the culture despite the many hardships Armenians have and continue to face inspired his deeper connection. Since then, he has become highly motivated to learn the Armenian language and delve into the country’s complex and inspiring history.

Geoff often expresses how grateful he is for the kindness and generosity shown to him—especially by AVMN, whose support and welcoming spirit made his experience all the more meaningful. What started as support for my heritage has grown into a shared journey, and I’m so thankful that we now explore and celebrate Armenian culture together. It has brought us closer not only to each other, but also to a broader sense of community and identity.

What are the strengths of AMVN and how would you like to see the program evolve?

AMVN has been, and continues to be, deeply passionate about supporting fellow Armenians, preserving the Armenian language, and making educational resources accessible to prospective students. Additionally, they consistently support their tutors by providing helpful materials and regular check-ins, creating a thoughtful and collaborative environment.

I believe AMVN is doing exceptionally well in its mission. A combination of individual and group Armenian classes would give students the opportunity to connect with others who are also new to the language, fostering a sense of community. Additionally, incorporating classes on Armenian history and culture could further enrich the learning experience and deepen students’ connection to their heritage.

Have you ever visited Armenia or do you plan to?

I visited Armenia for the first time in May of this year, and it was a truly eye-opening experience. Seeing the people and culture firsthand deepened my connection to my heritage and reaffirmed my desire to integrate Armenian culture more fully into my daily life—particularly through learning the language and becoming more involved in the community.

The trip also reinvigorated my doctoral research, which focuses on music composed in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide. I left feeling even more committed to this work. Additionally, I was inspired to plan a series of concerts featuring Armenian music—not only to engage and celebrate the Armenian community, but also to introduce Western audiences to the rich and often overlooked contributions of Armenian composers.

Why and how would you encourage others to get involved in AMVN?

I would strongly encourage others to get involved with AMVM by sharing the positive experiences I have had—and continue to have—with this incredible network. Through my involvement, I have introduced two students and one volunteer, all of whom have benefited from the opportunities and support AMVM provides. Moving forward, I am eager to engage even more community members and help expand the network’s reach, fostering a greater sense of connection and collaboration among everyone involved.

