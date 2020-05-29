YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 8,676.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 28, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 7 to total 120, with number of recoveries at 3,297.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 5,214.

According to official data, 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 56,042 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.