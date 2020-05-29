Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 8,676.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 28, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 7 to total 120, with number of recoveries at 3,297.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 5,214.

According to official data, 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 56,042 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

CSTO Chief Deplores Azeri Shelling Of Armenian Villages

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Nikolay Bordyuzha, the secretary general of the Russian-led Collective…

HyeAID Concert Excites a Full House In Pasadena

PASADENA — Veteran’s Day 2012 will be forever imprinted in the minds…

President Obama Nominates Richard M. Mills, Jr., as US Ambassador to Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, President Barack Obama announced his intent to nominate…

Armenian, Azeri Leaders Agree to Meet, Say Mediators

YEREVAN — The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet…