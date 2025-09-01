YEREVAN — The European Union will continue its monitoring mission in Armenia under its current mandate, and at present, there is no need for any changes. EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos stated this in an interview with Azatutyun, responding to a question about whether the preliminary signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku has raised the issue of withdrawing third-party forces from the border.

“As far as I know, the people and authorities of Armenia welcome the EU mission in the country. It continues to carry out its activities. If there is ever a need for changes, we will discuss them with our member states and, of course, with the Armenian authorities. But for now, I want to reassure Armenian society that the EU mission will continue its work based on its mandate,” the Ambassador emphasized.

When asked whether there had been any discussions in Washington following the preliminary signing of the agreement, Maragos replied: “I must stress that the EU mission in Armenia is here at the request of the Armenian authorities, and it will remain here for as long as it is needed. It is a tool for peace and stabilization, and we fully support it.”