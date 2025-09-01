TIANJIN, CHINA — At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, held in the SCO+ format, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks, clarifying that the correct term is not “Zangezur Corridor” but “Trump Route.” Speaking at the summit, Aliyev had stated that “the Zangezur corridor will benefit all of Azerbaijan’s near and distant neighbors.”

“In the declaration adopted by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, specific terminology was also agreed upon. I believe that using this terminology will contribute to a constructive atmosphere and to the implementation of future work,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said in his address at the SCO+ meeting.

“I also want to inform our colleagues that the vocabulary used by the President of Azerbaijan is not perceived by us within the framework of the logic agreed upon in Washington. In particular, under those agreements, Armenia and the United States will implement an investment program for communication infrastructure called the ‘Trump Route,’ in the name of international peace and prosperity. This program stems from the Republic of Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative, for which Armenia and the United States signed a bilateral memorandum to further develop the project and attract investments,” Pashinyan added.

“This is a historic turning point with far-reaching regional impact,” Pashinyan continued, noting that international leaders who participated in the Washington summit congratulated both countries on their achievement.

The Armenian leader emphasized that discussions now focus on reopening transport links on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction. This includes guaranteeing unimpeded communication between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory, with reciprocal advantages for Armenia’s international and domestic connectivity.

“The implementation of these agreements will not only open communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also create new logistical opportunities for all SCO members, as well as for our immediate neighbors,” Pashinyan stressed.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s firm commitment to the agreements and expressed determination to bring them to life as swiftly as possible.