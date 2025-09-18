PARIS — On September 16, political consultations were held in Paris between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and France, led by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and Brice Roquefeuil, Director for Continental Europe at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the sides discussed existing cooperation programs between the two countries in the fields of economy, infrastructure, defense, and culture, as well as prospects for their further development and expansion.

They also addressed ongoing cooperation within international organizations and other multilateral platforms. In this context, both sides emphasized the importance of consistently supporting one another and making additional efforts to align positions on issues of particular sensitivity and significance for both countries.