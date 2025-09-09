GLENDALE — The unstoppable force of Armenian women in innovation was on full display at Glendale Tech Week 2025, where FEMINNO partnered with DISQO to host a powerful evening of conversation, culture, and community. Founded in Armenia, FEMINNO has grown into a global network that advances gender equality and innovation through STEM programs, conferences, and community initiatives.

DISQO, a Glendale-based, Armenian co-founded tech company known for its unique culture of inclusivity and strong support for women in tech, opened its doors to a wide audience eager to connect with trailblazing leaders.

The event began with remarks by Elen Asatryan, Immediate Past Mayor and Councilmember of Glendale, who underscored the strength and impact of Armenian women in leadership.

The program’s keynote address was delivered by Cynthia Tusan, CEO & Chairman of Strategic Global Advisors. With decades of experience in asset management, Tusan has led an international equity team in managing close to $3.5 billion in international equity assets, offering the audience a global perspective on leadership, strategy, and the financial world’s intersections with innovation.

A dynamic panel followed, featuring Anna Aladadyan (VP of Product Management, DISQO), Vanessa Ansoorian (Chief of Staff & Sr. Manager to the President, The Walt Disney Company), and Mariya Palanjian (Founder & CEO, Globafly). Together, they shared insights into product leadership, corporate innovation, and entrepreneurial resilience — while addressing the challenges women face and the opportunities they are seizing to shape the future of tech and business. The audience was highly engaged, turning Q&A into a meaningful dialogue that underscored Glendale’s readiness to champion female innovation and leadership.

Adding a cultural heartbeat to the evening, Anna Muradyan invited participants to join in learning the traditional Armenian Kochari dance. The room lit up as tech leaders, innovators, and community members moved together, blending innovation with heritage and joy.

Looking ahead, FEMINNO is activating the local LA community as its new home, while also preparing to launch a new chapter in New York City in December 2025. At the same time, plans are underway for the FEMINNO International Conference in Yerevan on November 15, 2025, continuing to unite women innovators from around the world in Armenia.

To support its mission, FEMINNO invites the community to contribute to its STEM Acceleration Award Program, which directly supports the STEM education of 200+ schoolgirls from across Armenia, fueling the next generation of unstoppable innovators.

“This event showed that Armenian female innovators are truly unstoppable,” said Seda Papoyan, Founder and CEO of FEMINNO. “With global leaders like Cynthia Tusan, companies like DISQO fostering inclusive cultures, and women across industries breaking barriers, we are not just shaping the future of tech, we are reshaping it.”