WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. President Donald Trump shared on his social media page a photo taken at the White House on August 8 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Trump captioned the post: “It was a great honor to help settle the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and at the same time to befriend these two great leaders and people—President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.”

Trump further stated: “For me—and more importantly, for the United States—this will be an eternal friendship.”

On August 8, the leaders of the three countries signed a joint declaration at the White House. One of its provisions addressed unblocking regional connections: Yerevan and Baku reaffirmed the importance of reopening communications between the two countries for domestic, bilateral, and international transportation, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of states. They also initialed a peace agreement.