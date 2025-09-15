BEVERLY HILLS — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) hosted an intimate breakfast at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel to present Veronika Zonabend with the Distinguished Impact on Education Award. The ceremony marked a milestone recognizing her extraordinary vision and steadfast dedication to education, alongside her husband, Ruben Vardanyan, in their shared pursuit of peace and global citizenship.

The Distinguished Impact on Education Award was slated to be presented at AIWA’s 9th International Conference in Yerevan in May 2024. Due to circumstances surrounding Ms. Zonabend’s husband, Ruben Vardanyan, who was unjustly detained in Baku, Azerbaijan, she could not attend the event. The opportunity to celebrate her accomplishments arose during her visit to Los Angeles.

Presentation remarks were delivered by Diane Cabraloff, AIWA Board VP and Assistant Treasurer, on behalf of President Silva Katchiguian (who was out of the country) and AIWA Board Advisor Alice Petrossian. The remarks highlighted Zonabend’s leadership as Founding Partner and Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan, and her collaborators’ shared commitment to education as a path to peace.

Cited in the presentation included Ms. Zonabend’s board roles and affiliations with UWC International UK Philanthropy Committee, the American University of Armenia, Teach for Armenia Educational Foundation, among others, which amplify the impact on thousands of youth by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and platforms to become future stewards of peace and progress.

Inspiration and resilience were emphasized in the presentation. AIWA commended Ms. Zonabend for enduring numerous personal challenges while advancing education and cross-cultural collaboration. “Education is the bedrock of nations, the engine that sustains hope, fosters dialogue, and builds bridges across cultures,” Katchiguian had written.

In a heartfelt message to the AIWA Board, Ms. Zonabend expressed deep gratitude for the honor and AIWA’s leadership. She noted, “My heartfelt thanks to the AIWA Board who lead with courage, intellect, and generosity.” She added that the award belongs as much to the UWC Dilijan community—where their work began—as to the women she has encountered and drawn inspiration from along the way. “Education is a promise we make to the future. In Armenia—where I consider myself Armenian by Choice—and across the diaspora, that promise carries the resilience of our history and the hope of our next generation,” she stated. “When we open doors for every learner—especially girls and young women—we don’t just change a classroom, we strengthen a nation.”

Inspired by Veronika Zonabend and Ruben Vardanyan’s resilience, AIWA reaffirmed its solidarity with Ruben Vardanyan and the hope for his safe and swift return and commended Veronika’s tireless effort and perseverance, confirming that “education is the cornerstone of nations and a critical driver of dialogue and collaboration.”

