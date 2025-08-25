GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is proud to announce acclaimed Alajajian Marcoosi Architects and Emmy Award-winning journalist Araksya Karapetyan as the distinguished honorees for the Armenian American Museum Heritage Gala. The highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Alajajian Marcoosi Architects, led by Aram Alajajian and Sako Marcoosi, are the creative force behind the design of the landmark cultural center. The Glendale-based firm is renowned for its expertise in institutional, commercial, and cultural projects that thoughtfully blend functionality with artistry. Their work on the museum reflects a deep commitment to honoring Armenian heritage while creating a vibrant, forward-looking space for education, community engagement, and cultural exchange.

Araksya Karapetyan is an Emmy Award-winning anchor for FOX 11’s Good Day L.A. and a respected voice in journalism. Over her career, she has become a trusted source of news and storytelling, using her platform to share important issues affecting the Armenian American community and beyond. Her authenticity, advocacy, and connection to her roots have made her a beloved figure both on and off screen.

The Heritage Gala is the museum’s signature annual event, uniting community members, leaders, and supporters for an inspiring evening celebrating heritage, culture, and progress. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner program and live on-stage performances, all in support of the museum’s mission to promote understanding and connection through education, exhibitions, and cultural programming.

Heritage Gala sponsorship, program book ads, and ticket reservations are due by October 27, 2025.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature permanent and temporary exhibitions, an auditorium, learning center, demonstration kitchen, archives, and administrative offices. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.

Learn more and RSVP for the Heritage Gala at ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.