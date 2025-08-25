YEREVAN — For nearly two months now, the second phase of the renovation works at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has been underway. This stage focuses on restoring the inclined pylons of the Eternal Flame Memorial and repairing the roof of the administrative building. Both the museum and the memorial will remain open to visitors and official delegations throughout the renovation process. To ensure accessibility, the pylons are being restored in sequence, and work is currently in progress on the first two.

The renovations aim to resolve a decades-long drainage problem that had eroded the stone pylons, creating the risk of stone collapse, while also addressing the persistent issue of rainwater infiltration in the administrative and museum buildings.

Last year, during the first phase, improvements were made to the irrigation system of the surrounding green spaces, including the installation of a drip irrigation system in the Pine Grove.

The architectural team leading the renovation is headed by Honored Architect of Armenia, Sashur Kalashyan, one of the co-authors of the original design of the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute.