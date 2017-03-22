Top Posts
Home Armenia New EU-Armenia Deal Initialed In Yerevan
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

New EU-Armenia Deal Initialed In Yerevan

March 22, 2017

Armenia and the European Union formally initialed on Tuesday the text of a new agreement on deepening their political and economic links.

Their negotiations on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were concluded ahead of President Serzh Sarkisian’s visit to Brussels late last month.

“The Agreement will be an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between Republic of Armenia and the European Union,” the two sides said in a joint statement issued after their senior negotiators initialed the deal at a ceremony in Yerevan.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said at the ceremony that the CEPA will “open a new page” in EU-Armenia ties. According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Nalbandian also expressed confidence that it will be signed “in the course of this year.”

The CEPA is meant to serve as a less ambitious substitute for an Association Agreement negotiated by Armenian and EU officials in the summer of 2013. Sarkisian scuttled that agreement with his unexpected decision in September 2013 to make Armenia part of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The U-turn was widely attributed to strong Russian pressure.

The alternative deal, which has not been publicized yet, apparently contains the main political and some economic provisions of the cancelled Association Agreement. But it has no free trade-related component due to Armenia’s membership in the EEU.

“Our people regard themselves as Europeans,” Sarkisian declared during his trip to Brussels. He said “shared values” are at the heart of the CEPA. In that context, he reaffirmed his administration’s pledges to ensure that Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections meet democratic standards.

Earlier this year, the EU provided Armenia with over $7 million in funding for the purchase of special electronic equipment designed to prevent some forms of electoral fraud.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Two-Day Workshop in Yerevan Promotes Armenia as a Study Abroad Destination for American Students

September 13, 2016

The Kurds in the Turkish–Armenian Reconciliation Process

December 2, 2016

Attorney Vartkes Yeghiayan Awarded with Papal Medal

October 23, 2013

Pontian Greek Genocide Commemorated in Armenia

May 19, 2016

Karabakh Opens Criminal Cases Against Azerbaijani Saboteurs

July 15, 2014

Three Generations, Three Visions, One Destiny

January 3, 2012

Freedom House Calls for Sanctions Against Azerbaijani Officials

August 25, 2014

Fresno Armenian Evangelical Churches Raise $35,000 for Syrian-Armenians

July 23, 2015

Founding Parliament Activists Set Free

May 4, 2015

Turkish Caucus Member Donna Edwards Defeated in Senate Primary

April 27, 2016

Leave a Reply























 