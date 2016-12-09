‘The Promise’ Set for April 2017 Release

LOS ANGELES (deadline.com) — Open Road Films has acquired U.S. rights to The Promise, the new film from Terry George about the Armenian genocide that had its world premiere in the fall at Toronto. Open Road, which acquired and distributed last year’s Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight, has set an April 28, 2017 wide release date for the pic.

Survival Pictures, founded by Kirk Kerkorian, developed and produced the project under Esrailian and co-manager Anthony Mandekic.

“We are proud to add this prestigious film to our 2017 slate,” said Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg. “An epic love story set against a turning point in world history, The Promise features top-notch performances and first-class filmmaking and we are looking forward to sharing the movie with audiences across the country.”

The deal for The Promise was negotiated on behalf of Open Road by Ortenberg, COO and general counsel Elliott Kleinberg and SVP Acqusitions Lejo Pet; and by WME Global and David Boyle on behalf of Survival Pictures.