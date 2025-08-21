YEREVAN — Within the framework of the “Trump Route” project, the Armenian-American company to be established will not simply oversee the road but will carry out commercial management. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured reporters of this during a press briefing.

“We have never said that we intend to create obstacles to communication between Azerbaijan’s mainland and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. The Washington Declaration emphasizes Azerbaijan’s right to have connectivity, while also stressing reciprocal advantages for the Republic of Armenia—both domestically and internationally, meaning toward third countries,” said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister noted that Yerevan and Baku have not yet clarified the procedures for the movement of citizens and cargo between the two countries via each other’s territory. He added that during discussions with the Azerbaijani side, various ideas and proposals have been put forward.

Pashinyan presented one option under discussion: “Those who travel with biometric passports know that in many countries, biometric passports are simply scanned at the designated station, verification is carried out automatically, and travelers continue on their way without additional checks.”

According to him, both the road through Syunik leading to Nakhichevan—known as the “Trump Route”—and transport through Azerbaijan’s territory will operate on the principle of reciprocity. Pashinyan emphasized once again that, regardless of the negotiations, any customs simplifications must remain within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity, jurisdiction, the inviolability of borders, and reciprocity.

“Unimpeded communication through Armenia’s territory between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhichevan means reciprocity as well: from Armenia to Armenia via Azerbaijan’s territory, and internationally, from Armenia to third countries via Azerbaijan. Reciprocity includes the term ‘unimpeded’ as well. Everything is reciprocal—with mutual benefits. That means, if as you suggest, non-interference is considered an advantage, then according to the document, Armenia must also enjoy that same advantage. All of this is clearly written,” the Prime Minister explained, responding to questions from Azatutyun.

Pashinyan also stated that if the Constitutional Court rules the peace agreement with Azerbaijan unconstitutional, he will initiate constitutional amendments.

When asked whether a popular rejection of constitutional amendments would affect the signing of the peace agreement, Pashinyan replied: “I don’t think the people would vote against it if it turns out that doing so would have any impact on the peace process.”