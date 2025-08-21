MUMBAI — TUMO, Armenia’s groundbreaking creative technology education network, is set to launch India’s first center this November in Mumbai, offering its free, self-paced learning program across digital fields such as robotics, graphic design, and artificial intelligence.

TUMO has completed pilot program and is now set to launch its Mumbai center, which will accommodate up to 1,500 students, said Pegor Papazian, Chief Development Officer, TUMO.

The program offers intensive technology education across a wide range of subjects, including game development, motion graphics, robotics, web development, animation, 3D modelling, generative AI, and film-making, he said.

TUMO equips students with high-level digital skills and all for free. TUMO education is free of charge and readily available to all teens aged 12-18, no matter their socioeconomic background or place of residence.

In addition to acquiring hard skills in 14 learning areas at the intersection of technology and design, TUMO students learn how to become self-motivated, develop higher-order skills, and approach learning with a can-do attitude, the institute says on its website. “As a result, our students perform much better in school, even in subjects like math that are not taught at TUMO.” TUMO’s approach is based on a set of key principles, including choice, hyper-personalization, mixing age groups, alternating individual and group learning, and replacing diplomas with portfolios.