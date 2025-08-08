WASHINGTON, DC — The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump has begun in Washington.

President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan near the White House. After an official handshake and photo session in front of the Armenian and U.S. flags, the two leaders entered the White House, where the historic Pashinyan–Trump meeting commenced moments later.

It is expected that both sides will issue statements following the meeting.

Members of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s delegation who arrived at the White House include Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, head of the “Civil Contract” parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan, and Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts.

On August 8, President Trump commented on the upcoming trilateral meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President on Truth Social, calling it historic.

“I look forward to welcoming Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the White House for a historic peace summit,” the U.S. President wrote.

He added that the current U.S. administration has worked with both sides for a considerable time and noted that on August 8, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev will join him at the White House for the official signing ceremony of a peace agreement.

According to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, with the goal of deepening strategic cooperation in three key areas, the Governments of Armenia and the United States have signed Memorandums of Understanding on partnership in capacity building for the “Crossroads of Peace” project, innovative partnership in the fields of artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and partnership in the field of energy security.