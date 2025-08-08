WASHINGTON, DC — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have signed a joint declaration for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

The joint declaration was signed on August 8 at the White House following a trilateral meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the U.S. President, and the Azerbaijani President.

It was noted that the U.S. President signed the document as a witness, while the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President, by signing the agreement, confirmed their commitment to a path toward peace, prosperity, and stability.

“This breakthrough would not have been possible without President Trump’s personal involvement and his unwavering commitment to peace. The pre-signing of the peace agreement will pave the way to ending the decades-long conflict between our countries and open a new era based on respect for territorial integrity and each other’s sovereignty,” Prime Minister Pashinyan stated during the trilateral meeting at the White House with the U.S. and Azerbaijani Presidents.

“Today’s agreements, signed in the presence of President Trump, give us confidence that we are opening a new chapter of peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan said.

He placed special emphasis on the agreement to open regional communication routes, noting that it is founded on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction.

“This is a profoundly significant deal for our countries, the region, and the world — because a more peaceful region means a more peaceful world,” the Armenian Prime Minister declared.

