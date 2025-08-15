YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

The message reads:

“I congratulate you and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of India.

I am pleased to note that in recent years our centuries-old friendship has reached a qualitatively new level, creating opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, strengthen the bonds between our peoples and states, and jointly and effectively respond to global and regional challenges.

I am confident that the intensification of political dialogue — including through high-level visits and contacts — will give new impetus to the deepening of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you and the friendly people of India prosperity and continued progress.”