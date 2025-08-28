Author
YEREVAN — Lilit Makunts, who recently completed her mission as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, has been appointed Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this during a press briefing.

As a reminder, by a decree of the President of Armenia, Lilit Makunts was recalled from her position as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States.

By another presidential decree, Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, was appointed as Armenia’s new Ambassador to the United States.

 

