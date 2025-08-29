Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GLENDALE  — At the request of community members, the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) is exploring the feasibility of expanding its world language offerings to include Western Armenian and/or Filipino/Tagalog.

Currently, GUSD students have the opportunity to study world languages including Armenian (Eastern), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

To help district leaders gauge community interest and make informed decisions about the potential expansion, GUSD invites parents, students, staff, and community members to complete a short survey by September 11, 2025. 

The survey is available at gusd.net/language. Community input will play a vital role in shaping the future of language learning opportunities for GUSD students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Arthur Abraham Named Germany\’s Best Boxer of the Year

Germany-based Armenian boxer, WBO super middleweight champion Arthur Abraham has been voted…

French MP Valerie Boyer: I Will Never Visit Turkey Again

PARIS — French MP, author of the bill criminalizing the denial of…

DigiTec Expo 2013 Opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN — The ninth annual DigiTec Expo opened in the Armenian capital…

Bi-Partisan US Senators Introduce Bill to Stop F-35 Fighter Jet Sales to Turkey

WASHINGTON, Dc — Four U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit…