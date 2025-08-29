GLENDALE — At the request of community members, the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) is exploring the feasibility of expanding its world language offerings to include Western Armenian and/or Filipino/Tagalog.

Currently, GUSD students have the opportunity to study world languages including Armenian (Eastern), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

To help district leaders gauge community interest and make informed decisions about the potential expansion, GUSD invites parents, students, staff, and community members to complete a short survey by September 11, 2025.

The survey is available at gusd.net/language. Community input will play a vital role in shaping the future of language learning opportunities for GUSD students.