TIANJIN, CHINA — Within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, President Putin expressed his satisfaction at having the opportunity to negotiate with Pashinyan, noting that there were many bilateral and regional issues to discuss.

“I hope that today’s meeting, as is usually the case when we meet, will be useful and substantive,” Putin said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in turn, emphasized his confidence that the agenda for the day would be comprehensive: “I greatly value the partnership and dialogue that has been established between us — both our personal dialogue and, of course, the very active dialogue between our brotherly countries.”

Following the talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had a good conversation.

The Armenian Prime Minister’s Office added that both sides highly valued the ongoing and active dialogue between Armenia and Russia, underlining the importance of high-level personal contacts as well as institutional interstate cooperation.

The meeting also touched upon issues of regional and international significance.