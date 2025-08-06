YEREVAN — Armenian Government has Confirmed that on August 7–8, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will visit the United States. While in Washington, Prime Minister Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States. A trilateral meeting is also scheduled between President Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister Pashinyan to promote peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region.

Two senior White House officials confirmed to The Washington Post that this Friday, President Donald Trump will host Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the White House.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that during the meeting with President Trump, there is a possibility that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be announced. It remains unclear whether the sides will sign the peace deal that had been negotiated months ago or if only a verbal declaration will be made.

American analyst Michael Scott Doran, who specializes in Middle Eastern affairs, published the meeting schedule on X (formerly Twitter). According to the schedule, President Trump will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan at 2:30 p.m. Washington time this Friday, followed by a meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev 50 minutes later. Trump is then expected to make a public statement in the presence of both leaders.