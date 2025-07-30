NEW YORK — Armenia welcomes the recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine and the United Kingdom’s expressed intention to do the same, announced Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan at a high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

“We are particularly proud that the foreign ministers of France and Palestine had the opportunity to meet in Armenia during the ‘Yerevan Dialogue’ diplomatic conference, paving the way for this historic event,” he emphasized.

Kostanyan stated, “Armenia firmly believes that only the existence of two independent neighboring states can ensure long-term stability, security, peace, and prosperity for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.”

He further announced that Palestine’s endangered cultural heritage will be temporarily housed at the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts—Matenadaran.

“Drawing on our own experience, Armenia is well aware of the horrors of war. Despite limited resources, we have consistently sought ways to support the needs of the Palestinian people. Based on an agreement between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Egypt, we have sent humanitarian aid to Gaza and support the activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Taking this opportunity, I would also like to announce that we have reached an agreement with Palestine whereby their endangered cultural heritage will temporarily reside at the Matenadaran,” Kostanyan declared.

In June 2024, Armenia officially recognized the State of Palestine, emphasizing that Yerevan reaffirms its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence among nations.