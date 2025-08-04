Author
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Defense Ministry has accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on Monday at an excavator involved in constructing a road for Armenian troops deployed along the border with Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred near the village of Verishen in the southeastern Syunik province. No injuries were reported as a result of the cross-border gunfire, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on Baku to “investigate the shooting and provide public explanations.” Photographs released by Armenian officials showed multiple bullet holes on the excavator.

The site of the alleged shooting is located near the Syunik villages of Khnatsakh and Khoznavar, where residents have reported regular Azerbaijani gunfire over the past several months. Gunshots allegedly fired from nearby Azerbaijani army positions have damaged several local homes. Villagers say that although the frequency of gunfire has decreased recently, they still fear leaving their homes after dark.

