YEREVAN — The Government of Armenia will allocate 36 million 850 thousand drams from the state budget to provide passports for Armenian citizens living in Syria.

According to the government’s decision, foreign nationals of Armenian descent, as well as Armenian citizens residing in countries facing extraordinary situations that endanger life or health, are exempt from paying the state fee for receiving or renewing an Armenian passport abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is required, within one month after the end of each quarter, to submit to the government a proposal for the allocation of funds. These funds, corresponding to the number of passports issued free of charge that quarter, will be covered by the state budget instead of the state duties normally collected.

During the second quarter of 2025, 603 valid passports were issued abroad without charging the state duty. Of these, 264 were issued by the Armenian Embassy in Damascus and 339 by the Consulate General in Aleppo. They were provided both to Armenian citizens and to foreign nationals of Armenian descent who recently acquired Armenian citizenship and applied for their first Armenian passport.