TBILISI — The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov met today in Tbilisi, hosted by Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

This is the first bilateral meeting between Mirzoyan and Bayramov.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side that the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region and stressed the importance of using the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in accordance with its international mandate.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of addressing humanitarian issues, including the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and clarification of the fate of missing persons.

The willingness of the sides to continue the discussions was underscored.

Commenting on the fact that the meeting was held in the Georgian capital, Darchiashvili wrote on his Twitter: “I am very proud that Tbilisi has become a meeting place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. I am confident that our joint efforts to build peace and stability in the region will yield results.”