YEREVAN — A statue of Charles Aznavour was unveiled today at Aznavour Square in Yerevan. The event was attended by Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, and Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour — founder and chairman of the board of trustees of the Aznavour Foundation.

During the unveiling ceremony, Mayor Tigran Avinyan announced that the installation of the statue was initiated and funded by the Yerevan Municipality.

“We considered it important that this square — a space bearing Aznavour’s name — feature a statue symbolizing his lasting presence in our city,” said the mayor, emphasizing that the location will become a place of gathering and remembrance for both Yerevan residents and visitors.

Minister Zhanna Andreasyan noted that Aznavour holds a special and personal place in many people’s lives: “It’s rare for someone to evoke such a deep sense of familiarity in people who never met him in person. Film, theater, visual arts — it is only natural and harmonious for this square to bear his name and host his statue. Just as culture unites people, so too does Aznavour continue to unite us through his life and work,” she said.

Nicolas Aznavour recalled that as part of last year’s centennial celebrations, a garden named after Charles Aznavour was established in Paris at the entrance to the Champs-Élysées. On the same day, the Mayor of Paris committed to placing a statue there in Aznavour’s honor.

“Let us hope these two locations — in Yerevan and Paris — will serve as strong bridges of friendship between France and Armenia, a bond my father tirelessly promoted and embodied throughout his life and career,” Nicolas said.

French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies remarked that Aznavour always liked to emphasize that he was “100% Armenian and 100% French.” He added, “Aznavour was a Parisian boy, but he never forgot that he was also Armenian.”

Sculptor David Minasyan, the creator of the statue, highlighted the symbolic significance of the casting process having taken place in Gyumri. “I thank Aznavour for allowing me to ‘spend time’ with him for a year and a half,” he added.