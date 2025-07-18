YEREVAN — President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Yervant Zorian, President of Synopsys Armenia, and presented him with a high state honor.

According to the Office of the President of Armenia, Yervant Zorian was awarded the First-Class Medal for “Service to the Homeland” in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of the high-tech sector in Armenia, as well as for his decades of tireless work and dedication.

President Khachaturyan congratulated Zorian and highly praised his accomplishments, emphasizing that his work is invaluable not only for the advancement of the technology sector but also for the strengthening of Armenia as a whole.

“You have followed an exemplary path, and throughout your career, you have consistently acted with a strong sense of duty to serve the homeland and the state,” the President noted.

In response, Yervant Zorian expressed his gratitude for the award and the recognition, stating that his homeland has always held special meaning for him, and that he will continue to serve with the same dedication and sense of responsibility.