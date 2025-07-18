BRUXELLES — On July 17, the Belgian Chamber of Representatives adopted a resolution during its plenary session condemning Azerbaijan’s military aggression against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and violations of international law.

The resolution passed unanimously.

According to an Armenpress correspondent in Brussels, the resolution states that Azerbaijan’s actions against Nagorno-Karabakh and its Armenian population contradict the fundamental norms of international law. The Belgian legislature emphasized that sustainable and long-term peace in the region is only possible through mutual respect for the territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The resolution clearly condemns the threats and rhetoric from Azerbaijani authorities within the context of the “Western Azerbaijan” narrative.

It also addresses the illegal detention of former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh by Baku and the unclear legal proceedings they are subjected to. Strongly condemning Azerbaijan’s actions, the resolution calls for the immediate release of all Armenian detainees and demands fair trial guarantees.

The Chamber of Representatives urges Azerbaijan to ensure the protection of Nagorno-Karabakh’s cultural and religious heritage and calls for UNESCO to be granted access to the region to assess damages.

The resolution welcomes the peace treaty initiative and highlights the urgency of signing it, calling on all parties to respect its terms.

The Belgian Chamber also urges the Belgian government to support international investigations into war crimes, expand its consular presence in Armenia, and deepen both humanitarian and military cooperation with the Armenian government.

Furthermore, the resolution calls on the European Union to impose targeted sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations, expand the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, and reconsider EU-Azerbaijan relations if Baku fails to demonstrate genuine commitment to achieving peace.

In an interview with Armenpress in Brussels, Michel De Maegd, co-author of the resolution and member of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, emphasized its importance:

“On one side, there is Azerbaijan, which continually introduces new preconditions for peace, and on the other, there is Armenia, which is open to dialogue and asks only one thing — that its sovereignty be respected.”

“We must stand on the side of law and justice. Belgium must continue to support Armenia and deepen its cooperation with the country. The vote on this resolution is an important step in that process — another testament to the friendship between our two nations,” De Maegd said.