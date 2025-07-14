Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Prime Minister Pashinyan warmly congratulated President Macron on the occasion of France’s National Day and wished prosperity and well-being to the friendly nation of France.

President Macron expressed his gratitude for the kind wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening and deepening multifaceted cooperation with Armenia.

The two leaders discussed a range of agenda items concerning Armenia–France relations, including the progress of joint initiatives.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also spoke about the discussions held earlier that day in Brussels, emphasizing his government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the European Union.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional issues of significance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ArmenianEasy Publishes the Big Book of Armenian Letters

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI — ArmenianEasy, LLC, a publishing house established in 2019…

Swiss Lawmakers Call on Federal Council to Organize International Peace Forum on Nagorno-Karabakh

BERN — A motion introduced by the Foreign Relations Committee of the…

‘100 Years From Home,’ Airing Sept. 1 on PBS SoCal

LOS ANGELES – Lilit Pilikian’s parents would’ve never met, and a new…

Cross Stolen from Armenian Church in Iraq Recovered by Armenian Austinites

AUSTIN, TX — A cross stolen from Armenian church in Baghdad has…