PARIS — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Prime Minister Pashinyan warmly congratulated President Macron on the occasion of France’s National Day and wished prosperity and well-being to the friendly nation of France.

President Macron expressed his gratitude for the kind wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening and deepening multifaceted cooperation with Armenia.

The two leaders discussed a range of agenda items concerning Armenia–France relations, including the progress of joint initiatives.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also spoke about the discussions held earlier that day in Brussels, emphasizing his government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the European Union.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional issues of significance.