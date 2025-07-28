YEREVAN — Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan met with the Ambassador of France, Olivier Decottignies.

Praising the longstanding and friendly relationship between Armenia and France, the minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, youth, and sports, according to a press release from the ministry.

She highlighted joint initiatives, particularly a training program for French language teachers. More than 240 educators have participated in the program, which is being carried out in collaboration with the French Embassy.

The two sides also discussed cultural cooperation, including the Colors and Lights of Armenian Impressionism exhibition at the Barbizon Cultural Center in France, featuring works from the National Gallery of Armenia’s collection.

They addressed organizational matters related to the upcoming exhibition at the History Museum of Armenia, organized in partnership with the Louvre. More than a dozen exhibits from the Louvre will be transported to Armenia for the event.

“We consider this cooperation not only a significant cultural milestone but also a practical step toward capacity building and the professional development of our museums,” Andreasyan said.

Ambassador Decottignies praised the dynamic, mutually beneficial, and productive collaboration based on mutual trust and shared values between the two nations.

He reaffirmed France’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation, launching new initiatives, and deepening the partnership.

The discussion also included the activities of the French University in Armenia, the Anatole France French Lyceum, and the continued development of French language programs in public schools.