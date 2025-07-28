YEREVAN — Armenia’s student team won one gold and two bronze medals at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), held from July 20 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, according to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport.

The Armenian delegation consisted of four high school students: Tatev Simonyan and Ara Melkonyan, both 12th graders at Quantum College; Areg Galstyan, an 11th grader at the A. Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School; and Eva Mirzoyan, an 11th grader at Heratsi High School.

During the Olympiad, participants completed two theoretical and four experimental tasks in fields such as biomedical sciences, cellular and molecular biology, ecology and classification, and microbiology.

Tatev Simonyan earned a gold medal, while Ara Melkonyan and Areg Galstyan each received bronze medals.

The team was led by Vahagn Gevorgyan (Quantum College) and Meri Hovsepyan (Ayb Educational Foundation).

This year’s competition brought together over 300 participants from 77 countries, with each country permitted to send up to four students.

At last year’s 35th International Biology Olympiad, held in Kazakhstan’s capital, the Armenian team earned two bronze medals.