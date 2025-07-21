LOS ANGELES — On July 17, 2025, the Friends of Yerevan State University (FoYSU) Foundation held its Second Annual Gala Dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate the achievements of Armenia’s alma mater and showcase the Foundation’s activities.

The event was graciously hosted by FoYSU Board Member, the Honorable Amy Armenui Ashvanian, and opened with welcome remarks by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Dr. Armen Baibourtian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Chair of the FoYSU Board.

In his opening remarks, His Eminence underscored the significance of the FoYSU initiative not only for Yerevan State University but for Armenia as a whole, highlighting the University’s unique mission in supplying the country with highly qualified professionals across all sectors of society and the economy.

Ambassador Baibourtian followed with personal reflections on his experience as a YSU alumnus, emphasizing the University’s critical role in shaping his professional journey.

YSU Rector Dr. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan extended his gratitude to His Eminence and the FoYSU Board for their unwavering commitment to the University’s advancement. He presented the wide-ranging reforms currently underway at YSU, aimed at modernizing academic programs, enhancing research and innovation, upgrading infrastructure, and expanding international partnerships.

In his keynote address, Dr. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, head of the International Courts and Arbitration Master’s Program at YSU, discussed how the reform of legal education—particularly at YSU—can have a lasting impact on Armenia’s legal and judicial systems, ultimately contributing to the country’s sovereignty, security, and resilience.

FoYSU Board Member Mr. Haig Nazarian provided an overview of the Foundation’s operational philosophy, articulating how and why Friends of YSU must continue to implement strategic programs that empower Armenia’s leading university and, through it, help the Armenian state and society meet the many challenges of the modern era.