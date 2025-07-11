YEREVAN (Armenpress) — A business forum titled “Armenia: Accelerating Regional Success” was held in Yerevan on July 10, organized on the occasion of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB). The event was held under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The forum brought together representatives from development finance institutions, international organizations, and the private sector across the Black Sea region. Participants discussed how international cooperation can contribute to the sustainable growth and resilience of small economies.

Welcoming the attendees, Ambassador-at-Large and Chairman of the Board at the Centre for Economic Perspectives Foundation, Artur Javadyan, stated:

“Our goal is to strengthen the partnership that underpins the development of our region. As a founding member, Armenia remains committed to deepening diverse cooperation and to the mission of building a stronger, more cohesive Black Sea region. This is aimed at creating a better investment environment and fostering partnerships.”

In his address, President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized that the BSTDB, along with other financial institutions operating in Armenia, has made a significant contribution to the sustainable development of the country’s financial system.

“I am confident that our cooperation with the bank will be strengthened and will support the implementation of the Central Bank’s strategic programs aimed at developing Armenia’s financial sector and improving access to finance,” said the President.

President Khachaturyan also stressed the importance of implementing regional infrastructure projects as a means to deepen cooperation. He noted that Armenia places great importance on long-term peace in this strategically located region, viewing conflict resolution as a key precondition.

He specifically highlighted the peace process with Azerbaijan, stating that major infrastructure initiatives can serve as powerful unifying and integrating forces in the South Caucasus.

“Only with the participation of all countries of the South Caucasus and by aligning the vital interests of all parties will we have a historic opportunity to create the conditions necessary for cooperation, connectivity, and prosperity. In this context, I would like to highlight the launch of our strategic initiative, Crossroads of Peace, aimed at restoring regional cooperation and reactivating economic, political, and cultural ties through the unblocking of infrastructure.”

President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Serhat Köksal, also addressed the participants, underscoring the importance of synergy and cooperation in regional development.

“The success of the region lies in cooperation and synergies, and the bank underscores this within the framework of this forum.

This forum, titled ‘Armenia: Accelerating Regional Success’, reflects the idea that developing economies can flourish through smart strategies and collaboration.

Regional cooperation is not just about geography—it is about building partnerships across borders. Through strategic financing and cross-border investments, we unlock the potential of our neighbors, support transformative development, and build resilience.

I am confident that today’s discussions will not only inspire new ideas but also help strengthen Armenia’s role in driving regional success.”