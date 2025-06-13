YEREVAN — Israel’s attack on Iran is a violation of the latter’s territorial integrity and will negatively impact regional stability, said Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan during a panel at the APRI-2025 conference, held under the theme “Finding Stability in an Unstable World.”

Addressing the military escalation between Israel and Iran, Grigoryan noted that Yerevan had naturally begun preparing some time ago by analyzing all possible scenarios.

“We have discussed all potential scenarios for military escalation and, based on those, carried out preparatory work, including strategic planning. According to these scenarios, we have a roadmap in place, which we will follow accordingly,” emphasized Grigoryan.

He added that any escalation in the region inevitably leads to instability and brings no positive outcomes.

“This is a violation of Iran’s territorial integrity, which will undoubtedly have a negative effect on the region. We hope that these issues can be resolved as soon as possible through peaceful means,” the Security Council Secretary stated.