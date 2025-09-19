Up next
YEREVAN — The European Union has approved funding of more than €200 million for the second phase of Armenia’s Resilience and Growth Program. EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, announced the decision during a joint press conference in Yerevan with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

“This support will strengthen investments in connectivity, resilience, and trade development. It reflects Armenia’s clear commitment to a reform agenda and its dedication to implementing changes in key sectors,” Kos stated.

Last year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that the EU and Armenia “stand shoulder to shoulder,” noting that Brussels and Yerevan are closer than ever, with an ambitious partnership agenda. She emphasized that within the framework of the growth and resilience program, €270 million would be provided to Armenia.

During the summer, von der Leyen also expressed confidence that Armenia would play an important role in Europe’s future.

Before arriving in Yerevan, Commissioner Kos visited Baku, where she discussed the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan with local authorities.

