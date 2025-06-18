YEREVAN — “Yesterday, during a notorious program aired on a Russian state or public television channel, unacceptable statements were made—distorted assessments, insults, including personal attacks—directed at the leadership of the Republic of Armenia. Soon after, similar rhetoric was echoed by Russian political figures, including members of the ruling majority,” said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a government Q&A session.

He was responding to a question from Hasmik Hakobyan, a deputy from the Civil Contract faction, who noted that “all night, both official and unofficial Russian channels expressed their support for their citizen Samvel Karapetyan. We see no problem with that support until the point where it includes calls to interfere in Armenia’s internal political affairs. Have you had the opportunity to speak with your counterparts and communicate our concern—if not outright indignation?”

In response, Mirzoyan stated: “We consider this not only a contradiction of the traditional Armenia-Russia friendship but also a clear and direct interference in Armenia’s internal affairs and an attack on our sovereignty and democracy. We have communicated this to our Russian counterparts.”