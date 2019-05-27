SACRAMENTO — On May 22-23, Consul General Dr. Armen Baibourtian took part in the international forum organized by the California Chamber of Commerce in Sacramento, California. The event was attended by state leaders, senior officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, leaders of public and private companies and Consuls General from different countries. Consul General Baibourtian also participated in the annual 94th breakfast of the California Chamber of Commerce. It aims at bringing together California’s top industry and government leaders to socialize and discuss issues facing business, the economy and government.

During those functions, Consul General Armen Baibourtian expressed his gratitude to Hon. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, for the taken decision to allocate $5 million from the state budget for the construction of the Armenian-American Museum in Glendale. They also discussed the ways and means of enhancement of the Armenia-California cooperation. Ambassador Baibourtian and Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California, agreed to have a meeting in near future to discuss the Armenia-California partnership agenda.