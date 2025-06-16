Up next
ANKARA — Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar met in Ankara.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier, in response to a query from Azatutyun (Radio Liberty), Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan did not deny reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may travel to Turkey for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. However, he did not disclose the meeting’s agenda.

Grigoryan also refrained from mentioning the exact date of the visit, stating that the Prime Minister’s Office would release that information.

On June 5, Prime Minister Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Turkish President Erdoğan. They discussed Armenian-Turkish relations and regional developments and agreed to continue the dialogue.

Pashinyan previously visited Turkey in June 2023 on a working trip, where he attended Erdoğan’s inauguration ceremony.

 

