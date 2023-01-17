Author
On January 16, the European Court of Human Rights sent an urgent notice to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to monitor Azerbaijan’s implementation of its December 21, 2022 decision to unblock the Lachin Corridor, the representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters reported.

At the same time, Azerbaijan demanded to apply interim measures against Armenia.

On December 21 the European Court of Human Rights decided to indicate an interim measure in the case Armenia v. Azerbaijan.

The request concerned the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, via which Armenians in Nagoro-Karbakh access vital services, in particular medical care.

The request is part of the inter-State case Armenia v. Azerbaijan, which is concerned with allegations of multiple serious violations of the Convention in the armed dispute around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court are decided in connection with proceedings before the Court, without prejudging any subsequent decisions on the admissibility or merits of the case. The Court grants such requests only on an exceptional basis, when the applicants would otherwise face a real risk of irreversible harm.

