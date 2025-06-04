SACRAMENTO In an effort to promote equity and ensure proper representation in demographic data, Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena) advances AB 91, the MENA Inclusion Act. The bill will require agencies, boards, and commissions in California to disaggregate Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) groups in demographic data. The bill will ensure that California reflects its diversity not just in words, but in data.

“California is home to a vibrant MENA community that continues to go underrepresented in data.As an Armenian American and Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I recognize the harm undercounting can cause to communities. We need to lead, not lag on MENA recognition. Accurate data drives resources, representation, and respect. It’s time California sets the standard and is prepared for the future Census,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena).

For decades, MENA individuals have been miscategorized as “white,” which has resulted in a failure to capture their unique identities and challenges. This erasure has serious consequences beyond overlooking the MENA community’s experiences; it has limited access to targeted services, funding, and policy responses. By requiring separate categories for MENA groups, AB 91 will ensure more accurate representation in line with national efforts, building a more inclusive foundation for public policy.

AB 91 passed the Assembly floor today and will be heard in a Senate policy committee this summer.