YEREVAN — Ani Badalyan, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest reference to the so-called “Western Azerbaijan” narrative.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson addressed the matter in response to a question from Armenpress.

Question:

During one of yesterday’s events, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once again emphasized the “Western Azerbaijan” narrative in his remarks. What is your response?

Answer:

“There is no ‘Western Azerbaijan’ in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. ‘Western Azerbaijan’ refers to the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

It should be noted that the Armenian side has repeatedly responded to this narrative in the past, stressing that such statements from the Azerbaijani side are viewed as territorial claims against the Republic of Armenia.